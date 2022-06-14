IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

