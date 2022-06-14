iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 105.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.97. 86,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,892. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

