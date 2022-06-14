iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 35.6% in May

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,742. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $54.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

