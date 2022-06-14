iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EMXF traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. 11,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.