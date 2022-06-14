iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 60.6% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 12,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,430. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.
