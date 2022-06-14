iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in May

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,900 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,736. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,018,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

