iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.76

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.76 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 212371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

