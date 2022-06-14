iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 257,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,487,182 shares.The stock last traded at $45.58 and had previously closed at $46.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,352,000 after acquiring an additional 355,020 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

