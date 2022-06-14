iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $168.86

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.86 and last traded at $170.07, with a volume of 1126704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.