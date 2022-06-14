iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $168.86

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $168.86 and last traded at $170.07, with a volume of 1126704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
