iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $199.05

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $199.05 and last traded at $200.63, with a volume of 18847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.36.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.