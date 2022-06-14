iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $138.44

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.44 and last traded at $138.44, with a volume of 11302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

