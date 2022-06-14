iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 144,630 shares.The stock last traded at $88.81 and had previously closed at $88.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

