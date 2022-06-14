iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,737,114 shares.The stock last traded at $228.48 and had previously closed at $228.46.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.