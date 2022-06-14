iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 179,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,694,583 shares.The stock last traded at $375.35 and had previously closed at $375.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

