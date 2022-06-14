iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,921. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $104.92 and a one year high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

