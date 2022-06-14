iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.83

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$29.83 and last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 5863629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.33.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU)
See Also
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.