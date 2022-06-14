iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 57,779 shares.The stock last traded at $251.22 and had previously closed at $253.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

