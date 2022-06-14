IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Financial Comparison

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Avantor alerts:

This table compares Avantor and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor 7.72% 32.17% 7.31% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avantor and IsoPlexis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $7.39 billion 2.43 $572.60 million $0.89 32.98 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 5.84 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of IsoPlexis shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avantor and IsoPlexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 1 15 0 2.94 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avantor currently has a consensus price target of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 558.91%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Avantor.

Summary

Avantor beats IsoPlexis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc. provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Avantor, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.