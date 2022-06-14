ITM Power (LON:ITM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $207.57

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.57 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 209.64 ($2.54), with a volume of 360226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.90 ($2.56).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.28) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.68) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.49) price target on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.73) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.70) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 477 ($5.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 330.48. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -37.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

