ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.09

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 16069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

