Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.48. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 22,320 shares trading hands.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Iveda Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.
Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications; Cerebro, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution.
