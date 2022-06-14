IWG (LON:IWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.20

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 209.20 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 210.50 ($2.55), with a volume of 486328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.80 ($2.62).

Several research analysts recently commented on IWG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IWG to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.76) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.43 ($3.96).

Get IWG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.89.

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($156,572.40).

About IWG (LON:IWG)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.