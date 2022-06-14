J. M. Smucker (SJM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/9/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $124.00.

6/9/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $137.00.

6/8/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $131.00.

6/1/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.