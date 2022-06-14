Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

JKHY stock opened at $176.92 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

