Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.60

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $63.71, with a volume of 4418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.76.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

