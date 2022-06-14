JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.31

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $12.46. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 67,508 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on JAKK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 68.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 40,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,323,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 1,069,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

