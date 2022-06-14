James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $975.00

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPRGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 975 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.14), with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($12.44).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.52. The company has a market capitalization of £95.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58.

James Cropper Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

