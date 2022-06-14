James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $975.00

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 975 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.14), with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,025 ($12.44).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get James Cropper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,149.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.52. The company has a market capitalization of £95.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.