James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,268.33

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,268.33 ($15.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,001 ($12.15). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,025 ($12.44), with a volume of 1,950 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £97.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

