James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.58

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.58, but opened at $22.01. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 741 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

