Jane Lewis Acquires 1,000 Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Stock

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($5,935.19).

Shares of INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 487.12 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 502.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 544.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 453 ($5.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 664 ($8.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

