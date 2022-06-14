Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment stock opened at $3,900.00 on Tuesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,900.00 and a 1-year high of $3,900.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,900.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
