Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUGG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 656,334 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 890,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,612 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JUGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

