Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.08. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.18.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $402.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $399.61 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

