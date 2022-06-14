JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,480,024 shares of company stock worth $31,966,699 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.