JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,480,024 shares of company stock worth $31,966,699. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

