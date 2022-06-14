Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jenoptik from €30.00 ($31.25) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Jenoptik stock remained flat at $$22.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

