JMP Securities Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $52.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Braze to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

BRZE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $6,173,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

