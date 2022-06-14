John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $34.88

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.88, but opened at $33.51. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

