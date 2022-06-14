John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.93

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.93 and last traded at $48.09, with a volume of 1870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

