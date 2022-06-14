John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.88

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.88 and last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

