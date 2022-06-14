John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.85) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.67 ($3.92).
Shares of WG opened at GBX 208.10 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.23).
John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
See Also
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast: Diversity With the Core & Satellite Investment Approach
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.