John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 270 ($3.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.85) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 306 ($3.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.67 ($3.92).

Shares of WG opened at GBX 208.10 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 150.70 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 266.40 ($3.23).

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,259.20 ($5,169.56). Also, insider Roy Franklin acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($58,744.99). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,726.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

