Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.09

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 121075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

