JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €110.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($114.58) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($156.25) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €157.11 ($163.66).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €111.95 ($116.61) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €118.80 and its 200 day moving average is €130.35. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($111.41) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($136.30).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

