JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target to €110.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €140.00 ($145.83) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.33) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NKRKY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

