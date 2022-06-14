JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $37.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

