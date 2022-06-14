JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $54.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 233.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.