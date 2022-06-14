JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $125.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

NYSE:NUE opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after buying an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after buying an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

