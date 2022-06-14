Justus Hammer Acquires 300,000 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Justus Hammer purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,166.67).
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
Mad Paws Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.