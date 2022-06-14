K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBRLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

KBRLF stock remained flat at $$25.39 during trading on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

