Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Update

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 13.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KAIR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 2,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,122. Kairos Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.